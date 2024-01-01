Home States Odisha

Man hurt in knife attack in Balasore points finger at MLA

While police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the stabbing incident, Tanmay accused expelled BJD MLA of Remuna Sudhansu Parida for the attack.

Published: 01st January 2024

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 33-year-old man was grievously injured after being stabbed by a miscreant in broad daylight at Sahadevkhunta in Balasore town on Sunday. The victim, Tanmay Mohanty of Ransahi village within Sahadevkhunta police limits, has been admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH).

The incident took place at around 9 am. Tanmay was reportedly coming out of his house on a two-wheeler when a miscreant hurled stones at him. As he fell, the miscreant rushed towards him, stabbed him with a knife and fled from the spot on a bike. Hearing Tanmay’s screams, locals reached the spot and rushed him to FM MCH.

While police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the stabbing incident, Tanmay accused expelled BJD MLA Remuna Sudhansu Parida of the attack.

“Earlier, I had levelled allegations of corruption against the MLA following which he was expelled from the BJD. I believe the MLA sent the miscreant to kill me out of revenge,” he alleged.

Tanmay also lodged a complaint with Sahadevkhunta police in connection with the attack. Based on his FIR, police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. On the other hand, MLA Parida refuted the allegation and said he was not involved in the attack on Tanmay.

