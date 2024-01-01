Home States Odisha

Odisha PCC leaders to meet Congress high command on January 4 in New Delhi

The meeting will be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi on January 4 in which Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar will also be present.

Published: 01st January 2024 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak and leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra have been summoned by the party high command to New Delhi to discuss strategy for Assembly election in the state. The meeting will be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi on January 4 in which Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar will also be present.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pattanayak said as a statewide review of organisational preparedness could not be taken up at Nagpur, leaders of states that will also have Assembly elections along with Lok Sabha polls, have been called to New Delhi. The meetings will continue for two days in which all matters including candidates, campaign issues, seat sharing and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyaya Yatra will be discussed. The Yatra will start at Imphal on January 14 and culminate in Mumbai on March 20. It will reach the Balasore district around the last week of January.

