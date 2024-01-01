Home States Odisha

Odisha reports five new Covid cases

Though it is suspected that new sub-variant JN1 could be fuelling the recent infections, it is yet to be detected in the state.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least five new Covid cases were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 20 this month. Health department sources said the fresh cases were detected from among around 600 samples tested during the period. The patients, including two elderly persons, are in home isolation and under treatment. Though it is suspected that new sub-variant JN1 could be fuelling the recent infections, it is yet to be detected in the state.

The first phase of genome sequencing data is expected this week. “The swab samples of the fresh cases will also be sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for sequencing. We have asked districts to intensify awareness among elderly persons and people with comorbidities to take precautionary measures. Surveillance and testing have also been stepped up,” said Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra. The active cases stand at 18 after the recovery of two patients so far.

