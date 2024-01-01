Home States Odisha

Skill on Wheel buses to benefit youths: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Published: 01st January 2024 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Skill on wheel

Pradhan flagging off a Skill on Wheel bus at Goshala. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Union Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday flagged off three Skill on Wheel buses of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) at Goshala in the district. These buses will operate in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dreamt of a developed India by 2047 and the country is moving forward on the path of progress swiftly. The demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning has increased. India is going to become the manufacturing hub for the world, he said.

Considering the needs of the youths, it is essential to make them skilled. The buses launched by the NSDC will move to different Gram Panchayats of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal districts and provide training to the youths, especially young women to help them become self-reliant, Pradhan explained.  

“The initiative has been launched keeping in view the emerging needs of new technology and skills in the rapidly changing world. Equipped with modern tools, the buses will benefit the youths. It will empower the rural youths, especially the girls and women by providing them digital skill training,” said Pradhan.

The Skill on Wheel initiative aims to provide digital skill training, making information accessible to the youth. Students in various colleges will be trained with this state-of-the-art technology-equipped vehicle. It will serve as a platform for digital literacy, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. “This is the biggest proof of PM Modi’s commitment to youth empowerment. Plans are afoot to run more such buses in the other villages in the coming days,” Pradhan added. The union minister also listened to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at a programme at Meghpal in the district.

