Traders of Kendrapara observe bandh to protest assault on businessman

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Traders observed a complete shutdown in Kendrapara town on Sunday protesting the brutal attack on a leading businessman in the area. On Saturday night, 54-year-old textile businessman Khadim Bux was allegedly assaulted by six masked miscreants inside his shop ‘Sari Sansar’ at Badahat. The assailants also ransacked his shop. Bux suffered critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after his condition worsened.

Following the incident, tension flared up in Kendrapara town with irate locals seeking action against the miscreants. Members of the business community demanded a safe environment and protection against harassment by anti-social elements. President of the district unit of BJP Kishor Panda criticised the district administration for its failure to check the law and order situation.

Town IIC Dilip Sahoo said a team has been formed to nab the miscreants involved in the attack. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned. The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

“The situation in the town is tense but under control. The police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure. The district administration has appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony. Police have stepped up vigil in sensitive areas of the town,” Sahoo added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KENDRAPARA: Traders observed a complete shutdown in Kendrapara town on Sunday protesting the brutal attack on a leading businessman in the area. On Saturday night, 54-year-old textile businessman Khadim Bux was allegedly assaulted by six masked miscreants inside his shop ‘Sari Sansar’ at Badahat. The assailants also ransacked his shop. Bux suffered critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after his condition worsened. Following the incident, tension flared up in Kendrapara town with irate locals seeking action against the miscreants. Members of the business community demanded a safe environment and protection against harassment by anti-social elements. President of the district unit of BJP Kishor Panda criticised the district administration for its failure to check the law and order situation. Town IIC Dilip Sahoo said a team has been formed to nab the miscreants involved in the attack. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned. The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The situation in the town is tense but under control. The police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure. The district administration has appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony. Police have stepped up vigil in sensitive areas of the town,” Sahoo added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp