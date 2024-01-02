Home States Odisha

Bird census at Bhitarkanika National Park from Jan 6

Last year’s bird census in Bhitarkanika National Park reported the arrival of 1,39,959 migratory birds representing 140 species.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Forest department is gearing up for a one-day-long bird census at Bhitarkanika National Park and its surrounding areas in Kendrapara district, commencing from January 6. The initiative aims to create a robust scientific database, shedding light on the diverse bird population within the park. 

“We aim to meticulously document the bird species, their seasonal patterns, and preferred habitats during the winter season. Additionally, the census will focus on scientifically recording the types of vegetation favoured by the avian visitors,” stated forest range officer Manas Das.

Last year’s bird census in Bhitarkanika National Park reported the arrival of 1,39,959 migratory birds representing 140 species. This year, approximately 100 individuals, including ornithologists, wildlife organisation officials, and dedicated activists, will form 16 teams to participate in the bird count on January 6, Das informed.

