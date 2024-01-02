Exodus of migrant workers gathers pace in Kandhamal

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the harvest season over, unemployed youths of Kandhamal district have started migrating to other states in search of jobs. On Monday, a bus with 50 people including 24 women left for Tamil Nadu from the district. The bus reportedly picked up the migrant workers from Tikabali, Chakapada, Tumudibandha, Kotgarh and Baliguda areas before leaving for the southern state from Raikia.

Some of these migrant workers on condition of anonymity said they prefer to go outside as livelihood options are limited at their native places. In Tamil Nadu, they get wages ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 16,000 per month depending on the nature of work.

Congress leader and zilla parishad member of Raikia Satyaban Patra claimed that apart from the bus to Tamil Nadu, another vehicle heads to Kerala every week from the district. The bus carrying migrant workers departs from Raikia every Friday.

He alleged that distress migration is continuing in the district but the administration and Labour department has turned a blind eye to the practice. Sources said around 20 to 30 people leave for the two southern states on a daily basis. Besides, mediators engaged by various companies arrive in the district and lure unemployed people with job offers.

They reportedly take at least 50 migrant workers with them every week in buses. These mediators collect workers from remote areas of Raikia, Phulbani, G Udayagiri, Daringbadi, Tikabali, Chakapada, Tumudibandha, Kotgarh and Baliguda in the district.

Despite repeated attempts, no administrative or police official was available for comment on the distress migration. Contacted, district labour officer Tej Kumar Bage expressed ignorance over the matter. However, he assured to initiate action if any complaint was lodged in this regard.

