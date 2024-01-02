GST collections in state cross Rs 39K crore in April-Dec period

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state finances have shown sign of a robust growth with collection of gross GST till December, 2023 touching Rs 39,539.67 crore and registering a growth of 10.08 per cent over the corresponding in the last financial year. The gross GST includes cess and all central and state collections.

Official sources said, collection under all GST Acts minus the cess was Rs 26,089.84 crore up to December 2023 during the current fiscal witnessing a growth of 21.68 per cent over the corresponding period in the last financial year.

The improved show of state finances was based on collection of state GST of Rs 17,419.61 crore up to December, 2023 compared to Rs 13,235.52 crore during the corresponding period in 2022, an increase of more than Rs 4,000 crore. The growth was propelled by a record collection of GST in December 2023.

Odisha recorded the second highest ever collection of state GST with Rs 2,578.05 crore during December 2023.

The collection was around Rs 1,000 crore more than the accruals during December 2022. The GST collection during December 2022 was Rs 1,515.88 crore.

The collection in December 2023 has registered a phenomenal growth rate of 70.07 per cent over last year in the same month.

Collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT and GST, Odisha including OGST/IGST Settlement/VAT/Entry Tax and Profession Tax during December 23 was Rs 3,665.23 crore against a collection of Rs 2,510.86 crore during December, 2022 with a growth rate of 45.98 per cent.

Besides, with regard to gross GST collection (CGST+ IGST+ SGST+ Cess), the State has recorded a collection of Rs 4,351.42 crore during December 2023 against collection of Rs 3,854.29 crore during December 2022 with a growth rate of 12.90 per cent.

Similarly, during December 2023, 22.49 lakh waybills have been generated vis-a-vis 19.66 lakh generated during December 2022 recording a growth of 14.39 per cent reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector, official sources said.

