Odisha: Baby girl rescued from borewell named ‘Bijayini’

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Doctors at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, celebrated the naming ceremony of the baby girl rescued from an abandoned borewell in Laripali under Rengali police limits on December 12.

The child, now named Bijayini, has been receiving dedicated medical care at VIMSAR’s Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for the past 21 days.

The staff members of the hospital also celebrated the naming ceremony in the hospital by cutting cake and distributing sweets in presence of the in-charge director of VIMSAR, Bimal Panda, superintendent Lalmohan Nayak, dean and principal of the institution, Jayashree Dora among others.

Bijayini, was found stuck in a borewell pit on December 12 necessitating a rescue operation. She was rescued after a marathon operation that lasted for around eight hours.

