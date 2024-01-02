Odisha: Day after road mishaps, transport dept issues SOP for picnickers’ travel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after one person was killed and over 40 injured in three separate road mishaps in the state, the Commerce and Transport department on Monday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety of the people visiting various picnic and pilgrim spots.

As the state-level road safety week commenced on the day, the department unveiled the SOP for picnic places highlighting roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders like bus owners and drivers, regional transport officers (RTOs) and police.

The department said only vehicles having special permits and fitness certificates will be allowed to ferry picnickers and pilgrims. The RTOs and police will launch stringent enforcement activities to check the overloading of passengers.

In an attempt to curb drunk driving, the RTOs and police equipped with breath analysers will conduct checking at picnic spots and drivers found under the influence of alcohol will be arrested and their driving licenses seized.

The RTOs will also develop and implement emergency response plans in collaboration with local authorities to address road accidents occurring at picnic spots or during transit. To ensure effective communication in case of an emergency, bus owners have been instructed to mention the name and contact number of at least one person of the group travelling in the vehicle.

At major picnic spots, posters consisting of photographs of road accidents along with the testimonies of victims and their family members will be displayed so that people become aware of the dangers.

The police have also been asked to carry out a thorough inspection of vehicles near picnic spots, pilgrim places to prevent the transportation of hazardous materials like cooking gas, kerosene and firecrackers.

The department pointed out that picnic activities between November and February lead to an increase in road accidents and fatalities. Around 462 people had died in road accidents in January, 2022 and 503 died in January, 2021.

The Road Safety Week was inaugurated by Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu at KIIT convention centre here. Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and other senior officials were present.

Special measures

Only vehicles with proper permits and fitness allowed to carry picnickers, pilgrims

RTOs & police to conduct strict checking of vehicles

Posters with pics of road accidents and the consequences will be displayed at picnic, pilgrimage sites

