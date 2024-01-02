Political hoardings deface Bhubaneswar on New Year day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leaders and aspirants from different political parties flooded the capital city with their hoardings and banners on the occasion of New Year, giving a toss to the norms in place for unauthorised advertisement and promotional materials.

The politicians from different political parties including ruling BJD and Opposition BJP and Congress were seen erecting hoarding and banners with New Year messages at random places giving two hoots to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) laws.

The municipal corporation has rolled out a drive called ‘tree, poll and wall’ (TPW) since last one year to check installation of hoardings and pasting of banner or posters by any individual or agency. There, however, was a little impact of the drive on the hoarding war, in the absence of any strict enforcement.

Hoardings of local leaders, corporators as well as those aspiring to reach out the people ahead of the ensuing elections was found in every nook and cranny, including the highway from Palasuni to Khandagiri and beyond. Erected at random places along roads, they pose huge risk for the commuters, apart from spoiling the beauty of the area, said an enforcement inspector.

He, however, admitted that no fine has been imposed. “As the hoardings had been put temporarily, our teams are removing them immediately during patrolling across the city,” he said. BMC officials, said the enforcement squads under BMC ‘Team Shine’ as well as such squads of BDA under ‘Team Pride’ are removing the hoardings at different places.

