Three minor boys flee Kendrapara madrassa, rescued

CUTTACK: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Monday rescued three minor boys who had reportedly fled a madrassa in Kendrapara, from Cuttack railway station. The three boys aged 11-15 years were sitting alone at an isolated place on platform no 1. Becoming suspicious, the RPF staff went to them and softly engaged with them to ascertain their identity and their situation.

“The trio, hailing from Panchpakri area of East Champaran district in Bihar, was studying in a madrassa in Kendrapara for the last two to three months. They stated that they were not interested to stay in that institution. On Sunday night, they fled the madrassa without knowledge of anyone and were trying to go back to their homes,” said IIC Anil Singh.

The boys were handed over to the district child protection unit by the RPF.

District child protection officer Pragati Mohanty said the rescued minors have been rehabilitated in Utkal Balashram after being produced before the child welfare committee.

“We have collected the details including address and contact numbers of their parents. Steps would be taken to restore them with their parents after a thorough probe into the incident,” she said.

