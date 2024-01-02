Two Ganjam youths embark on foot journey to Ayodhya

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a remarkable display of faith and determination, two youths from Chandapur in Ganjam district, Kuresh Behera (22) and Sonu Bisoi (22), have set out on a journey to Ayodhya by foot.

Despite completing their education and being engaged in business and construction supervision, the duo felt compelled to embark on this arduous pilgrimage.

“While we had no prior plans to walk to Ayodhya, witnessing many others opting for this spiritual journey stirred something within us,” the duo stated.

The schoolmates initiated their journey on December 30, crossing Berhampur, Chatrapur, Ganjam, Rambha, and reaching Keshpur on NH-16 on Monday. Having visited the Lord Ram temple at Kanisi, they recounted that their journey is solely driven by inner will.

“Despite appealing to the state government for financial support, our plea remained unanswered. But we are undeterred by the daunting task of covering around 1,400 km before the scheduled inauguration of the Ram Lala temple on January 22. We are resolute in our faith to complete the journey successfully,” Behera and Bisoi said.

Carrying their belongings in backpacks and flags in hand, they kept chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while aiming to cover 30 to 35 km daily. Though they initially planned to take shortcuts through rural areas and spend nights at temples, they rescheduled their route to include urban areas for safety reasons. Once in Kolkata, the two intend to decide their subsequent route, estimating that the journey might take around 40 days.

“There are challenges, but our effort would inspire others to embark on similar journeys of faith,” the duo added.

