Under mental stress, under-trial prisoner ends life in Baripada jail

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) died by suicide in Baripada circle jail in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday evening.

The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Rabi Singh, was a resident of Mahulia village within Sadar police limits. He was arrested in a liquor smuggling case and lodged in the jail since December 2020.

Sources said at around 6 pm, Rabi hanged himself from a railing of the prison with his towel. He was spotted by other jail inmates and rushed to Baripada hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Jailor Madhusmita Sethi said since his arrival in the prison, Rabi was in severe mental stress. He was being treated by a psychiatrist in the jail. His body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BARIPADA: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) died by suicide in Baripada circle jail in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday evening. The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Rabi Singh, was a resident of Mahulia village within Sadar police limits. He was arrested in a liquor smuggling case and lodged in the jail since December 2020. Sources said at around 6 pm, Rabi hanged himself from a railing of the prison with his towel. He was spotted by other jail inmates and rushed to Baripada hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jailor Madhusmita Sethi said since his arrival in the prison, Rabi was in severe mental stress. He was being treated by a psychiatrist in the jail. His body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem and further investigation is underway. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp