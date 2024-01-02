Home States Odisha

Under mental stress, under-trial prisoner ends life in Baripada jail

The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Rabi Singh, was a resident of Mahulia village within Sadar police limits. 

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) died by suicide in Baripada circle jail in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday evening.

The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Rabi Singh, was a resident of Mahulia village within Sadar police limits. He was arrested in a liquor smuggling case and lodged in the jail since December 2020.

Sources said at around 6 pm, Rabi hanged himself from a railing of the prison with his towel. He was spotted by other jail inmates and rushed to Baripada hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Jailor Madhusmita Sethi said since his arrival in the prison, Rabi was in severe mental stress. He was being treated by a psychiatrist in the jail. His body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baripada jail under-trial prisoner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp