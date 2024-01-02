With mega roadshow, CM lays foundation stone for Bhubaneswar metro rail project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone for the much-vaunted Bhubaneswar metro rail project that will connect the capital city to Trisulia in Cuttack with the ultra-modern mass-transit system.

Naveen held a massive roadshow on the 26 km route from Airport Square here to Trisulia Square where he laid the foundation stone. Hundreds of people lined up on both sides during the roadshow at different places and welcomed Naveen with music and traditional dance.

Addressing a public meeting at Ratagada Lenka Sahi near Trisulia, the chief minister said,” Today (January 1, 2024) will always be remembered in the history of Odisha’s development. The project will be completed in four years and emerge as a lifeline for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.”

The project will be extended to Khurda, Puri and Cuttack in phases, he said and added he has directed the Transport department to prepare the master plan expeditiously. The project with a cost estimate of Rs 6,255 crore is the single largest investment of the state government in the infrastructure sector.

The first phase will cover 26 km with 20 stations which will include Biju Patnaik International Airport, Capital Hospital, Sishu Bhawan, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Ram Mandir, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Xavier square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana square, Patia square, KIIT square, Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nanadankanan Zoological Park, Phulapokhari and Trisulia square.

Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation has signed a MoU with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for execution of the project. The metro rail tracks and stations will be on elevated viaducts. The DMRC will execute the project as a turn-key consultant with a fee of Rs 326.56 crore.

The chief minister had announced the project on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa on April 1 last year. 5T Chairman VK Pandian had visited Trisulia on October 29 to take stock of the progress before the foundation laying ceremony. The state cabinet approved phase-I of the project at a cost of `6,255 crore in November.

