Anti-drug declaration a must for admission to higher educational institutions now

BHUBANESWAR: Like an anti-ragging affidavit, students will now have to submit an anti-drug declaration during their admissions at all higher educational institutions (HEIs) in the state. The institutions - public universities, government and non-government aided colleges (both technical and general) - cannot give admissions without acquiring these affidavits from the students.

This was informed by the Higher Education department to the institutions on Tuesday. The move is being implemented under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyaan amidst growing concerns about students slipping into drug abuse across the country.

The declaration prohibits the students from carrying, selling and consuming not just drugs but also tobacco products and alcohol within their campuses. Besides, students are expected to report to the HEI authorities of any instances of drug/alcohol/tobacco consumption and sale by any student or staff on the premises or nearby.

The HEIs, on their part, have been directed to sensitise students on substance use prevention regularly through their faculty members, NSS volunteers and student clubs. The institutions may create common clubs with various activities related to ragging prevention and non-use of substances.

Under Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyaan programme, the departments of Higher Education, SSEPD and Health coordinate with the ministry for all aspects of drug abuse prevention, preventive measures, treatment and rehabilitation of drug users and creating public awareness on the issue. Around 5,263 youths in 50 HEIs have so far been covered under the programme in the state.

The state government, on its part, is currently implementing the Navchetana programme under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (launched last year) in 10 districts to reduce adverse consequences of drug abuse in adolescent students. As part of the programme, 10 schools in each of the 10 identified districts are being taken up with a focus on providing education and awareness on drug abuse among school-going children in the age group of 11-18 years.

