Centre puts blame on state over permanent HC bench in Western Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday shifted the blame on the Odisha government for not submitting a complete proposal to the Centre for the establishment of permanent benches of the Orissa High Court in the state.

In a clarification on the demand for a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in western Odisha, the ministry said the Centre is yet to receive a complete proposal from the state government with the consent of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for establishment of a permanent benches in Odisha as per recommendations of the Jaswant Singh Commission.

The clarification of the Law Ministry came in the wake of a report in a section of media quoting Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal that the demand for a separate bench of high court lost relevance after the implementation of e-court projects across the country.

Noting that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written twice to the Union government on September 5, 2018, and January 11, 2019, on the issue, the ministry said that the then Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had advised the CM to submit a detailed report, involving the opinion of the HC, the site for the bench and infrastructural facilities for the bench and the judges.

The state government did not make any effort for obtaining the high court’s opinion and other requirements asked by the Central government, the ministry added.

“This is a clear reflection that Government of Odisha has no interest in establishing a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in western Odisha,” the ministry said adding, the Central government will definitely consider the proposal for setting up a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in western Odisha once the state sends a complete proposal.

“It appears Naveen Pattnaik government is not committed to the causes of western Odisha and is being a hurdle in setting up the permanent bench of Orissa High Court in western Odisha,” said the clarification note.

Accusing the state government of shying away from the responsibility, the Law ministry dared the state to make the report of the CR Pal Commission public. The state government constituted the Pal Commission for studying feasibility of the high court bench. The commission submitted its report to the government on March 31, 2014.

“It’s unfortunate that CR Pal Commission report is has not yet been made public. What is exactly the Odisha government trying to hide?” the Centre questioned.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday shifted the blame on the Odisha government for not submitting a complete proposal to the Centre for the establishment of permanent benches of the Orissa High Court in the state. In a clarification on the demand for a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in western Odisha, the ministry said the Centre is yet to receive a complete proposal from the state government with the consent of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for establishment of a permanent benches in Odisha as per recommendations of the Jaswant Singh Commission. The clarification of the Law Ministry came in the wake of a report in a section of media quoting Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal that the demand for a separate bench of high court lost relevance after the implementation of e-court projects across the country.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Noting that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written twice to the Union government on September 5, 2018, and January 11, 2019, on the issue, the ministry said that the then Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had advised the CM to submit a detailed report, involving the opinion of the HC, the site for the bench and infrastructural facilities for the bench and the judges. The state government did not make any effort for obtaining the high court’s opinion and other requirements asked by the Central government, the ministry added. “This is a clear reflection that Government of Odisha has no interest in establishing a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in western Odisha,” the ministry said adding, the Central government will definitely consider the proposal for setting up a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in western Odisha once the state sends a complete proposal. “It appears Naveen Pattnaik government is not committed to the causes of western Odisha and is being a hurdle in setting up the permanent bench of Orissa High Court in western Odisha,” said the clarification note. Accusing the state government of shying away from the responsibility, the Law ministry dared the state to make the report of the CR Pal Commission public. The state government constituted the Pal Commission for studying feasibility of the high court bench. The commission submitted its report to the government on March 31, 2014. “It’s unfortunate that CR Pal Commission report is has not yet been made public. What is exactly the Odisha government trying to hide?” the Centre questioned. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp