Crocodile carcass found in Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The carcass of an eight-foot-long saltwater crocodile was found in the Brahmani river at Panchupali within Bhitarkanika National Park on Tuesday. This is the 11th such incident from the park within four years and the 33rd crocodile death in the last 12 years. “Unnatural death of an adult crocodile in Bhitarkanika is alarming. Illegal fishing is taking lives of the crocodiles,” said Sudhakar Kar, herpetologist and for mer wildlife researcher with the state Forest and Wildlife department. However, range officer Manas Das said carcass of the female crocodile was sent for autopsy.

“After getting the report, the exact reason behind death of the reptile can be ascertained”, he said. In 1975, the Ministry of Forest and Environment in collaboration with UNDP had started the crocodile breeding and rearing project at Dangamal within the park. The crocodile population has reached a saturation point in Bhitarkanika with the annual census putting the head count at 1,793.

