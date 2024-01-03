OdishaNet set to connect state HQs with villages

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is all set to have its very own reliable intranet network soon. The fibre-based network OdishaNet will connect the state headquarters with the districts in the first phase and expand to villages subsequently to connect all government institutions, including schools and hospitals.

As part of the OdishaNet Phase 1.0, the state government has planned to provide internet protocol multiprotocol label switching (IPMPLS) connectivity to all districts for G2G services by utilising the optical ground wire (OPGW) network of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL). It will offer ‘enter anywhere, exit anywhere’ facilities for service providers with points of presence at district level.

OPTCL has a strong backbone of optic fibre communication network through its OPGW laid over 400 KV, 220 KV, and 132 KV transmission lines covering nearly 100 substations spread across the state. It has already leased out dark fibres to PowerGrid, BSNL, Airtel, and Tata Communications.

Mostly 24F OPGW cable of about 5,736 km has been erected in the state and there is a plan to erect another 1,000 km of cable.

Sources said, once the underground connectivity from the OPTCL grid in the respective districts to the office of the collectors is completed, all districts will be connected with the state headquarters in a separate and very reliable network.

The state government is now paying rentals for leasing bandwidth from the capital to the district offices and sometimes compromises are made in leasing bandwidth because of the high cost involved. Almost all the departments need high speed bandwidth to connect to the district-level offices with ease.

A senior official of the Electronics and Information Technology department said high bandwidth is the need of the hour for schools and hospitals for smart classes and telemedicine applications besides similar requirements for Police, Agriculture and Skill Development departments.

