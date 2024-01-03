Parents of rescued newborn baby girl identified; mother not in stable condition, say Odisha police

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The biological parents of the baby girl, who was rescued from an abandoned borewell at Laripali in Sambalpur’s Rengali on December 12, have been identified, police said on Tuesday. Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said the baby’s mother is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack for postpartum depression. “Identity of the mother was ascertained three days after the incident. However, the woman was not in a stable condition and could not share any details as she was mentally disturbed. Hence, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital.”

Bhamoo further said the woman has already admitted that the baby girl is her child. She is a resident of Rengali area and married. Her husband was not with her when she gave birth to the baby and dumped the newborn into the pit. “The rescued baby girl is the second child of the woman. A DNA test will be conducted for confirmation,” he added.

Police said it is yet to be ascertained why the woman threw her baby into the borewell pit. The exact reason will come to the fore once the mother is discharged from the hospital. Her condition is improving and she is likely to be discharged in a few days.

Further investigation is underway. The baby girl was two days old when she was found trapped in the 13-foot-deep bore-well pit by villagers on December 12. After a marathon operation lasting eight hours, she was rescued from the pit by local fire services personnel and teams of ODRAF and OSAP 2nd Battalion.

Since then, the newborn has been receiving medical care in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of VIMSAR, Burla. On Monday, doctors and hospital staff named the baby girl ‘Bijayini’ in a ceremony which was marked by cake cutting and distribution of sweets.

