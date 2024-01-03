Sun temple in Konark nets Rs 1.43 crore from offline tickets in December

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore was collected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from offline ticket sales at the Sun temple in Konark in December. This is the highest the ASI has earned from offline ticket sales so far.

Informing this to Union Minister of State for Culture, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal during a review meeting at Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, ASI (Puri circle) head Dibishida Gadnayak said December’s offline ticket revenue collection from Konark has been the highest in the history of ASI in Odisha. Apart from domestic visitors, close to 514 international travellers visited the World Heritage site in December.

While Rs 40 is currently being charged from domestic travellers, the entry ticket for international visitors is Rs 600. “The total revenue for December from both online and offline tickets will be much more as the Sun temple saw a record footfall then,” he said.

The minister also reviewed progress of ASI projects in the state on the day. Issues like dispute over carrying out of photography business within the precincts of the Sun temple at Konark, encroachments at ASI protected monuments in the state, alleged constructions without heritage assessment and violation of prohibited and regulated zone norms during constructions by the state government were discussed by the higher authorities of the conservation body with the minister. He was also apprised about the ongoing conservation works at the Natamandap of Srimandir.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore was collected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from offline ticket sales at the Sun temple in Konark in December. This is the highest the ASI has earned from offline ticket sales so far. Informing this to Union Minister of State for Culture, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal during a review meeting at Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, ASI (Puri circle) head Dibishida Gadnayak said December’s offline ticket revenue collection from Konark has been the highest in the history of ASI in Odisha. Apart from domestic visitors, close to 514 international travellers visited the World Heritage site in December. While Rs 40 is currently being charged from domestic travellers, the entry ticket for international visitors is Rs 600. “The total revenue for December from both online and offline tickets will be much more as the Sun temple saw a record footfall then,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister also reviewed progress of ASI projects in the state on the day. Issues like dispute over carrying out of photography business within the precincts of the Sun temple at Konark, encroachments at ASI protected monuments in the state, alleged constructions without heritage assessment and violation of prohibited and regulated zone norms during constructions by the state government were discussed by the higher authorities of the conservation body with the minister. He was also apprised about the ongoing conservation works at the Natamandap of Srimandir. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp