Home States Odisha

Sun temple in Konark nets Rs 1.43 crore from offline tickets in December

The minister also reviewed progress of ASI projects in the state on the day.

Published: 03rd January 2024 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Konark Sun temple (Photo | EPS)

Konark Sun temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore was collected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from offline ticket sales at the Sun temple in Konark in December. This is the highest the ASI has earned from offline ticket sales so far.

Informing this to Union Minister of State for Culture, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal during a review meeting at Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, ASI (Puri circle) head Dibishida Gadnayak said December’s offline ticket revenue collection from Konark has been the highest in the history of ASI in Odisha. Apart from domestic visitors, close to 514 international travellers visited the World Heritage site in December.

While Rs 40 is currently being charged from domestic travellers, the entry ticket for international visitors is Rs 600. “The total revenue for December from both online and offline tickets will be much more as the Sun temple saw a record footfall then,” he said.

The minister also reviewed progress of ASI projects in the state on the day. Issues like dispute over carrying out of photography business within the precincts of the Sun temple at Konark, encroachments at ASI protected monuments in the state, alleged constructions without heritage assessment and violation of prohibited and regulated zone norms during constructions by the state government were discussed by the higher authorities of the conservation body with the minister. He was also apprised about the ongoing conservation works at the Natamandap of Srimandir.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konark Sun temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp