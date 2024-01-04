Home States Odisha

BJP demands reports of judicial commissions on Kandhamal violence

The BJP has been demanding a CBI probe but the state government has been ignoring it for political compulsions.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kandhamal_violence

Remains of a church property burnt down during the Kandhamal violence in Odisha in 2008. (Photo | All India Christian Council)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Orissa High Court issued a notice to the state government on why a CBI probe should not be ordered into the murder of VHP leader Swami Laxmananda Saraswati, the BJP demanded the reports of two judicial commissions on Kandhamal violence and the seer’s murder be made public without delay.

Welcoming the HC directive to the state government, leader of the Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra on Wednesday said it has been nearly 15 years since the murder of the VHP leader but the government is yet to make the judicial commission reports of Justice Basudev Pandigrahi and Justice A S Naidu public.

“Keeping the two reports a secret proves the state government is trying to protect the killers and the mastermind behind the ghastly murder of Saraswati and four of his associates,” Mishra told mediapersons here. The killers of the VHP leader and those who executed the plan are freely moving around and continuing their conversion activities in the Kandhamal district, he said

“We have every reason to believe the state government is trying to hide something as it utterly failed to provide security to Saraswati even after a murder attempt on him on December 25, 2007. He was murdered on August 23, 2008, when his security personnel were on leave,” Mishra said.

The BJP has been demanding a CBI probe but the state government has been ignoring it for political compulsions. Since the High Court has now issued a show cause, the government should order for a CBI probe without delay, he added.

The judicial commission was set up on December 29, 2007, to probe Kandhamal violence during Christmas the same year and submitted its report to the government in November 2015. Similarly, the commission of inquiry set up on September 8, 2008, after communal riots broke out in Kandhamal district after the murder of Saraswati and his associates, submitted its report on December 22, 2015.

