Congress leader Narasingha Mishra targets Odisha government over ‘incomplete’ Lower Suktel project

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra on Wednesday came down heavily on the Odisha state government over the inauguration of the 'Lower Suktel' irrigation project which he claimed was incomplete. Addressing the inauguration function, Mishra, who is also the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), said it would have been better if the project was dedicated to people after completion.

Though the senior Congress leader sympathised with the plight of the displaced people, he wanted the project to be completed. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2001 and it took 23 years for its inauguration. It would still take a few more months for completion of the project.”

Mishra further said, “Something is better than nothing. But I want to know from those on the dais (including the chief minister and Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu) what is the meaning of inaugurating the project if there is no water in the dam.” He said the canals are not ready and farmers have to wait for some more months to get water.

ALSO READ | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveils 'Lower Suktel' project, lauds sacrifice of displaced

The Congress leader said many displaced people are still waiting for proper rehabilitation and compensation. He requested the chief minister to look into these issues. Thanking the displaced people for their sacrifice for the project, Mishra said he would be with them till his last breath.

Among others, Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo, Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi, Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher, Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling, chairman of Odisha State Housing Board Kalikesh Singhdeo and Development Commissioner Anu Garg attended the event.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BALANGIR: Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra on Wednesday came down heavily on the Odisha state government over the inauguration of the 'Lower Suktel' irrigation project which he claimed was incomplete. Addressing the inauguration function, Mishra, who is also the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), said it would have been better if the project was dedicated to people after completion. Though the senior Congress leader sympathised with the plight of the displaced people, he wanted the project to be completed. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2001 and it took 23 years for its inauguration. It would still take a few more months for completion of the project.” Mishra further said, “Something is better than nothing. But I want to know from those on the dais (including the chief minister and Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu) what is the meaning of inaugurating the project if there is no water in the dam.” He said the canals are not ready and farmers have to wait for some more months to get water.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveils 'Lower Suktel' project, lauds sacrifice of displaced The Congress leader said many displaced people are still waiting for proper rehabilitation and compensation. He requested the chief minister to look into these issues. Thanking the displaced people for their sacrifice for the project, Mishra said he would be with them till his last breath. Among others, Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo, Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi, Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher, Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling, chairman of Odisha State Housing Board Kalikesh Singhdeo and Development Commissioner Anu Garg attended the event. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp