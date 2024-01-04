Home States Odisha

Congress sets up mock hospital beds to protest handling of diarrhoea outbreak in Rourkela city

Rourkela district Congress committee president Rashmi Ranjan Padhi said the diarrhoea outbreak in Rourkela city claimed at least 20 lives and demanded compensation for the victims.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Congress workers on Wednesday staged a unique demonstration by setting up mock hospital beds in front of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation office to protest the administration’s handling of the diarrhoea outbreak. At the protest site, beds were put to resemble chaotic hospital scenes. Congress workers posed as patients sleeping on beds and floors.

Scenes of patients being asked to return home with medicines due to the unavailability of beds at RGH were also depicted. Rourkela district Congress committee president Rashmi Ranjan Padhi said the diarrhoea outbreak in Rourkela city claimed at least 20 lives and demanded compensation for the victims. He claimed the outbreak was caused by shoddy implementation of the much-hyped ‘drink from tap’ mission. Padhi alleged that the government failed to provide safe and clean drinking water to people.

