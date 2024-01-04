Coveted geographical indication tag for seven more products from Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seven more products from Odisha have been granted the coveted geographical indication (GI) tag, recognising them as products unique to the state and safeguarding the interests of local growers, producers and artisans.

Chennai-based GI Registry under Ministry of Commerce and Industry - the national body for GI registrations - on Wednesday registered applications for Gajapati Date Palm Jaggery, Dhenkanal Magji, Similipal Kai Chutney of Odisha, Nayagarh Kanteimundi brinjal, Kapadaganda: Dongria Kondh Embroidery Shawl, Koraput Kalajeera Rice, and Painting of Lanjia Saura (Idital).

While Kai (red weaver ants) chutney from Similipal Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal’s Magji have been registered under food products, date palm jaggery, Kanteimundi brinjal and Kalajeera rice have been classified as agricultural products. Similarly, Rayagada district’s Kapadaganda and Idital have been classified under the textiles and handicrafts categories respectively and their applications for GI tag were filed by SC and ST Development department (Directorate of SCSTRTI) in collaboration with Niyamgiri Dongoria Kandha Weavers Association and Idai Idital Association.

While the GI applications for Kanteimundi brinjal, Kai chutney and Magji were filed by OUAT in 2020, those of palm jaggery and kalajeera rice were filed by the Odisha Rajya Talgur Samabaya Sangha Ltd and Jaivik Sri Farmers Producer Company Ltd respectively in 2020 and 2022.

Researcher Anita Sabat, who spearheaded the campaign on social media for GI tags for Odisha products, said the GI tag will enable buyers to differentiate between the original and those sourced from other areas. “GI tags fetch premium pricing for the products. This will help the farmers, weavers, craftspersons and producers to increase their business tremendously,” she said.

Stating Odisha has been continuously striving for culture preservation of the tribal communities, secretary of SC and ST Development department Roopa Roshan Sahoo said both the recognised components - Kapadaganda and Idital - have a sacred element and are intrinsic to tribal identity.

“With the GI, the character origin and geography of the products are protected and we can be rest assured of their origins. We will continue to work towards bringing in interventions for promoting and the preservation of diversity,” she said. With the seven new additions, the number of products from the state having GI tags has gone up to 25. Rasabali of Kendrapara received the tag in October last year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Seven more products from Odisha have been granted the coveted geographical indication (GI) tag, recognising them as products unique to the state and safeguarding the interests of local growers, producers and artisans. Chennai-based GI Registry under Ministry of Commerce and Industry - the national body for GI registrations - on Wednesday registered applications for Gajapati Date Palm Jaggery, Dhenkanal Magji, Similipal Kai Chutney of Odisha, Nayagarh Kanteimundi brinjal, Kapadaganda: Dongria Kondh Embroidery Shawl, Koraput Kalajeera Rice, and Painting of Lanjia Saura (Idital). While Kai (red weaver ants) chutney from Similipal Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal’s Magji have been registered under food products, date palm jaggery, Kanteimundi brinjal and Kalajeera rice have been classified as agricultural products. Similarly, Rayagada district’s Kapadaganda and Idital have been classified under the textiles and handicrafts categories respectively and their applications for GI tag were filed by SC and ST Development department (Directorate of SCSTRTI) in collaboration with Niyamgiri Dongoria Kandha Weavers Association and Idai Idital Association.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the GI applications for Kanteimundi brinjal, Kai chutney and Magji were filed by OUAT in 2020, those of palm jaggery and kalajeera rice were filed by the Odisha Rajya Talgur Samabaya Sangha Ltd and Jaivik Sri Farmers Producer Company Ltd respectively in 2020 and 2022. Researcher Anita Sabat, who spearheaded the campaign on social media for GI tags for Odisha products, said the GI tag will enable buyers to differentiate between the original and those sourced from other areas. “GI tags fetch premium pricing for the products. This will help the farmers, weavers, craftspersons and producers to increase their business tremendously,” she said. Stating Odisha has been continuously striving for culture preservation of the tribal communities, secretary of SC and ST Development department Roopa Roshan Sahoo said both the recognised components - Kapadaganda and Idital - have a sacred element and are intrinsic to tribal identity. “With the GI, the character origin and geography of the products are protected and we can be rest assured of their origins. We will continue to work towards bringing in interventions for promoting and the preservation of diversity,” she said. With the seven new additions, the number of products from the state having GI tags has gone up to 25. Rasabali of Kendrapara received the tag in October last year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp