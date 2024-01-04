Headmaster suspended for indecent talk with female student in Jaipur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The headmaster of a government-run high school in the Jaipur district was suspended on Wednesday after his alleged indecent telephonic conversation with a Class IX student went viral on social media recently.

Brusabhanu Nayak, the headmaster of Naxatra Malini High School at Chhatis Debil under Jajpur Sadar block, was suspended by district education officer (DEO) Nibedita Pani pending an inquiry for allegedly talking to a girl student inappropriately over the phone, said an official.

Sources said after the audio clip of the obscene conversation went viral on social media platforms, guardians of some students and residents of Chhatis Debil and Thiara Debil lodged a complaint with DEO Pani demanding stern action against the headmaster.

They also threatened to stage a dharna in front of the Jajpur collectorate if no action was taken against Nayak. Based on the complaint, the DEO ordered an inquiry and suspended the accused headmaster.

