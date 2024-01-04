Hockey World Cup in Odisha gave Sundargarh international identity, says Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 330 crore for Sundargarh Assembly Constituency including Rs 260 crore for setting up in-stream storage on Ib river, said 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian during his two-day visit to Sundargarh district on Wednesday. Pandian addressed two public meetings in the Sundargarh and Talsara assembly constituencies.

Seeking people’s participation and cooperation for quality and transparent implementation of projects, Pandian said, “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik endured many challenges to co-host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) 2023 at Rourkela to honour the sentiment of the people of Sundargarh and the showpiece event helped Sundargarh establish its identity in international level.”

Speaking to a large gathering at Kirei of Sundargarh AC, he said apart from sanctioning projects worth around Rs 330 crore for the constituency, the CM has also sanctioned a proposal for the opening of commerce and science streams from this year in the higher secondary school in Hemgir block, while Rs 260 crore will be used to set up in-stream storage on Ib river. He also spoke about the launching of the LAccMI bus service in Sundargarh in February and registration for the BSKY Nabin health card from January 6.

He later addressed a similar gathering at the Rajbangla ground of Balishankara in Talsara AC and declared that Rs 197 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the constituency. A total of about 350 petitions for the development of projects, places of worship and community assets were received from the two venues. Pandian is set to attend three more public meetings in Rajgangpur, Birmitrapur, and Bonai Assembly Constituencies before concluding his visit to Sundargarh district and returning to Bhubaneswar.

