Odisha High Court quashed order of reversion in promotion of Nilamani Tripathy

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday quashed the order of reversion to the post of DSP passed in the case of Nilamani Tripathy nearly 20 years back after his promotion to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police.

The single judge bench of Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy upheld Tripathy’s promotion taking into consideration that he was treated as ‘an exceptional officer’ who had ‘five outstanding confidential character rolls by the time the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) recommended his case for promotion. Tripathy was given out of turn promotion.

“On the extension of such benefit on notional basis pension and other pensionary benefits be revised accordingly and differential entitlement as due and admissible be released in favour of the petitioner,” said the judge.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday quashed the order of reversion to the post of DSP passed in the case of Nilamani Tripathy nearly 20 years back after his promotion to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police. The single judge bench of Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy upheld Tripathy’s promotion taking into consideration that he was treated as ‘an exceptional officer’ who had ‘five outstanding confidential character rolls by the time the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) recommended his case for promotion. Tripathy was given out of turn promotion. “On the extension of such benefit on notional basis pension and other pensionary benefits be revised accordingly and differential entitlement as due and admissible be released in favour of the petitioner,” said the judge.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp