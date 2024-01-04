Odisha State Open University staff protest against vice-chancellor for alleged misbeahviour

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The staff of the Odisha State Open University (OSOU) on Wednesday resorted to a cease-work protest alleging misbehaviour and ill-treatment by the vice-chancellor (VC). The protesters claimed OSOU VC AK Das Mohapatra has terminated several staff on baseless grounds and even threatened to sack many employees. Besides, the VC frequently misbehaved with them, they alleged.

OSOU staffer Abhinandan Tripathy said, “Since the VC joined, at least 70 long-term staff have either been terminated over petty issues or voluntarily left their jobs after being dissatisfied with his behaviour. In the recent past, many staff were issued termination letters citing indiscipline which were later withdrawn. We want the VC to change his behaviour towards the employees.”

Another staffer Sibananda Panda said the VC terminated the staff who were engaged on a contractual basis. However, they were re-engaged through a service provider agency. While the staff did not show any resistance and worked for the university with dedication, the VC continued to torture them mentally.

The women staff members also expressed dissatisfaction over the VC’s conduct. Junior executive Sumita Maharana said, “I have been working here for the last five years. I took maternity leave in January last year and resumed duty in July. After working for two months, I was issued one month’s notice citing negligence despite doing all the assigned work. Such actions are hampering the functioning of the university.”

When contacted, the VC said, “The staff did not level any allegations but presented their grievances before me. I held discussions with the staff and assured them of resolving their grievances at the earliest.”

