Rahul Gandhi to cover 10 districts in Odisha during his Bharat Nyaya yatra

Published: 04th January 2024 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to cover 10 districts in Odisha as part of the Bharat Nyaya Yatra. President of OPCC Sarat Pattanayak, before leaving for New Delhi on Wednesday said Gandhi is likely to travel from West Bengal to Bihar and then Jharkhand before entering Odisha.

Pattanayak said if Rahul comes from Jamshedpur, he will travel from Balasore to Mayurbhanj. He said the route of the yatra will be finalised at a meeting called by the All India Congress Committee in New Delhi on Thursday.

Odisha Rahul Gandhi Bharat Nyaya Yatra

