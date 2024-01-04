Home States Odisha

Tension over boy’s death in road mishap in Sambalpur city of Odisha

As the irate agitators continued to obstruct vehicular movement, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

Road accident

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension erupted in Sambalpur city after a 14-year-old boy, identified as Dishant Naik, died in a road accident at Modipara Chowk within Town police limits on Wednesday evening. The Police said Dishant was going towards Laxmi Talkies Chowk on a two-wheeler in the evening when he was hit by a bus. The boy died on the spot.

Following the mishap, locals vandalised the bus besides staging a road blockade near Modipara Chowk.
Subsequently, the mob blocked Laxmi Talkies road and gheraoed the Town police station. As the irate agitators continued to obstruct vehicular movement, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse them.
Till reports last came in, police force have been deployed at multiple places in the city to prevent any untoward incident. Additional SP Haresh Chandra Pandey was present at the spot to monitor the situation.

