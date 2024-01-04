Home States Odisha

‘Threatened’ by lover, girl dies by suicide in Odisha

She is suspected to have taken the extreme step after allegedly being threatened by her lover to share her intimate pictures and videos on social media platforms, police informed.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 21-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a village under Kendrapara Sadar police station on Tuesday night. Police informed that the incident took place when no one was in the house. After her parents returned, they rushed her to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara, where doctors declared her dead.

She is suspected to have taken the extreme step after allegedly being threatened by her lover to share her intimate pictures and videos on social media platforms, police informed. The mother of the girl filed an FIR in the police station on Wednesday and alleged that a youth Rudra Prasad Das (25) blackmailed her daughter which led her to hang herself. She also alleged that the accused threatened to make her intimate pictures viral.

Sources said the girl and Das were in a relationship and Das had clicked a few intimate pictures of her. But Das used to threaten the girl to share her photos unless she maintained a physical relationship with him. When she refused to oblige him, he allegedly shared some pictures with his friends, sources added.  
Unable to bear the mental torture and humiliation, my daughter killed herself, the girl’s mother alleged.

“Acting on the FIR, police started an investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused threatened the girl to share her photos. We have seized the mobile phone of the girl. A case has been registered against the accused,” said Kendrapara Sadar IIC Saroj Sahoo. The accused fled his village and efforts are on to nab him, the IIC added.

