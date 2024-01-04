Youth beaten to death in Odisha, four arrested

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A 25-year-old youth was reportedly beaten to death over past enmity at Sarangloi village under Patrapali panchayat within Laikera police limits here on Tuesday night. The Police identified the deceased as Bipin Bhoi. Bipin was reportedly killed by members of a family with whom he had some disputes.

SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said four persons including a minor were arrested in connection with the murder. Satiya Kisan (48), his wife Sukanti (45) and their sons Raju (20) and the minor reportedly assaulted Bipin with sticks late in the night on Tuesday. The youth suffered critical head injuries and died on the spot.

The four accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.

