BJP bandh affects life in Odisha's Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: Normal life was hit in Kalahandi on Thursday as the BJP observed a 12-hour bandh protesting irregularities in paddy procurement in the district.

Business establishments, banks and educational institutions remained closed while roads wore a deserted look as vehicular traffic was affected due to the bandh. The agitating BJP workers also picketed in front of government offices.

District president of BJP Artatran Mohapatra said the bandh was observed to protest the illegal deduction of paddy and exploitation of farmers at mandis by millers, agents and officials. Besides, cotton growers are deprived of the MSP as mandis are not operational.

Mohapatra further said the BJP held protests at the panchayat level and even staged demonstrations at the district headquarters town to draw the attention of the government to the plight of farmers. When there was no response from the administration, the party resorted to bandh.

