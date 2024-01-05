Call of duty leads Boudh ASI into ‘ganja turf war’

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Manamunda police station suffered critical injuries after he and another villager came under attack over what is believed to be a turf war over ganja trade in Boudh district on Wednesday night.

Forty-three-year-old ASI Kumuda Bhoi and Desia Budha, 59, a native of Manoharpur-Desiagutho village have been hospitalised. Sources said Bhoi was in charge of the police control room (PCR) van and upon receiving a complaint regarding the abduction of Desia’s son-in-law, he along with two home guards rushed to Dapala village.

Desia’s son-in-law was reportedly abducted over a dispute between Dapala and Manoharpur-Desiagutho over the ganja trade. After abducting the youth, the kidnappers demanded ransom from Desia. The worried father-in-law informed the police about the kidnapping and rushed to Dapala village to negotiate with the abductors.

During the discussion, the kidnappers assaulted Desia, injuring him seriously. In the meantime, ASI Bhoi along with the team reached the spot. However, the abductors started to assault Bhoi without any provocation. While the two home guards and the van driver fled the spot, the ASI suffered critical injuries on their head and other parts of his body in the attack.

Late in the night, local villagers rushed the critically injured ASI and Desia to the Sonepur district headquarters hospital. Bhoi was later shifted to the ICU in Bargarh hospital after his condition worsened.

Surprisingly, no police official was available for comment on the matter. As the police remain tight-lipped over the attack, locals suspected that attempts were being made to suppress the matter. They demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Earlier in August last year, a mob had set afire Phiringia police station in Kandhamal district alleging the involvement of policemen in the cannabis trade and inaction by the authorities. The irate locals had also attacked the local SDPO.

Later, an inspector-ranked officer of the police station was shunted while two home guards were disengaged from work over allegations of involvement in the ganja trade.

