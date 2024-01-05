Covid sub-variant JN.1 in 33 per cent samples sequenced in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has joined the list of states with high presence of transmissible and more infectious Covid sub-variant JN.1 as two more samples sequenced this week were detected with the new Omicron variant.With this, the number of JN.1 cases in the state rose to three. The new variant accounted for 33 per cent of the samples sequenced so far. Of the nine samples, three are found with JN.1.

While the first case was detected at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), two others were found among eight samples sequenced at ICMR laboratory Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar.

Apart from the two JN.1 cases, six cases of XBB.1.16 variant, which had led to a small wave in the country in April last year, have also been detected.The six samples were drawn from Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Puri and Koraput.

A senior scientist associated with sequencing said the epidemiology of Covid-19 continues to evolve and the data suggests that the rate of transmission of both XBB.1.16 and JN.1 is almost similar, having low rate of hospitalisation. “The disease severity of patients hospitalised with Covid has dropped drastically from Delta to Omicron for increased vaccine and infection induced population-level SARS-CoV-2 immunity,” he said.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, the two cases of JN.1 were detected in Sundargarh and Khurda districts.While the man, who had recently returned from Kerala and was under treatment in home isolation, has recovered, an 83-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar has been admitted in a private hospital in the city.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Kumar Mohapatra said, there is no need to panic and mutation of viruses into several variants and sub-variants is a normal process.Meanwhile, one more person tested Covid positive in last 24 hours. The fresh case was detected among 580 samples. The active cases stood at 25 after the recovery of three patients on Thursday.

