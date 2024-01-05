Home States Odisha

Facebook friend dupes elderly Odisha woman of over Rs 9 lakh

The victim gave Samal Rs 9.7 lakh in eight instalments in cash and in his bank accounts from 2019 to 2020. When she asked him to return her money but the former avoided her. 

(Express IIlustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An elderly woman of Tulasipur Matha Sahi was allegedly lured into an online relationship and duped of around Rs 9.7 lakh. The 61-year-old victim filed an FIR in Bidanasi police station alleging one Satya Ranjan Samal of Mahanadi Vihar had sent her a friend request on Facebook several times following which she accepted it.

After Samal introduced himself as a doctor at Amri Hospital, a bond developed between them.

Later, when Samal told her about setting up a hospital, she agreed as it was her dream venture. Samal then showed her various sites for the project and asked for funds. The victim gave Samal Rs 9.7 lakh in eight instalments in cash and in his bank accounts from 2019 to 2020.

When Samal did not do as promised, she asked him to return her money but the former avoided her.  “Acting on the FIR, we have registered a case of cheating and launched an investigation into the matter,” said Bidanasi IIC, PK Naik. 

