Odisha: BJP demands CBI investigation into Rs 15,000 crore plantation scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday demanded a CBI probe alleging massive financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore in different plantation programmes of the state including city beautification before the Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Launching a broadside against the government, BJP district president Babu Singh told a media conference here that the plantation scam in the state will put Bihar fodder scam to shame. Alleging a major scam in the city beautification programme before the Hockey World Cup, Singh said the state government had reportedly utilised Rs 7 crore in the name of the ornamental plantation.

“What is surprising is that the government claimed to have planned 30 lakh saplings near Fire Station square, 23 lahks near CRP square, 25 lahks near Acharya Vihar, 30 lahks near Vani Vihar square, 76 lahks each at Rasulgarh and Khandagiri, 41 lakh near AG square and two crore plants at Sikharchandi. What happened to these plants?” he asked.

“All these plants were procured from outside the state at a much higher rate and the average cost per plantation was a whopping Rs 12,000. It is for the government to explain who authorised the agency involved in the plantation programme to procure plants from other states at an exorbitant price,” he said.

Since several agencies are involved in plantation and city beautification programmes in which crores of rupees have been misappropriated, the matter should be handed over to CBI, Singh demanded.

