Home States Odisha

Odisha tableau to showcase women’s empowerment

A team of artisans led by Sahoo, Maharana and a government representative will leave for Delhi for the fabrication of the tableau at Rashtriya Rangasala camp.

Published: 05th January 2024 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha tableau at Republic Day 2020 in New Delhi

Odisha tableau at Republic Day 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After three years, Odisha’s tableau will roll on Kartavya Path during Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year. A letter from the Ministry of Defence to Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Thursday confirmed the participation of the Odisha tableau in the national-level Republic Day parade. While the theme for Republic Day this year is ‘Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka’ (India-Mother of Democracy) and ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), the state has showcased women’s empowerment in Raghurajpur heritage village and a ‘Kandarpa Hati’ in its tableau.

Model of the Odisha tableau

The 45 ft long, 14 ft wide and 16 ft high tableau, whose proposal was appreciated by the ministry’s committee, has been designed by eminent artists Gajendra Sahoo and Kirti Kishore Maharana. It has two components - a replica of a Kandarpa Hati (a popular Pattachitra design depicting Krishna Leela where nine women are entangled with each other to form the shape of an elephant) and women artisans of Raghurajpur village in Puri.

“We have tried to show how women in every family of Raghurajpur are empowering themselves with the local craft and also becoming financially independent by selling their products both within and outside the state,” said Sahoo. Maharana added through Kandarpa Hati, that an attempt has been made to depict women as strong as an elephant. The design was approved by the state government following which, it was sent to the ministry’s expert committee for approval.

A team of artisans led by Sahoo, Maharana and a government representative will leave for Delhi for the fabrication of the tableau at Rashtriya Rangasala camp. This year, tableaus from 16 states have been approved for participation in the parade.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartavya Path Odisha tableau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp