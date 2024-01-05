Odisha tableau to showcase women’s empowerment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After three years, Odisha’s tableau will roll on Kartavya Path during Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year. A letter from the Ministry of Defence to Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Thursday confirmed the participation of the Odisha tableau in the national-level Republic Day parade. While the theme for Republic Day this year is ‘Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka’ (India-Mother of Democracy) and ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), the state has showcased women’s empowerment in Raghurajpur heritage village and a ‘Kandarpa Hati’ in its tableau.

Model of the Odisha tableau

The 45 ft long, 14 ft wide and 16 ft high tableau, whose proposal was appreciated by the ministry’s committee, has been designed by eminent artists Gajendra Sahoo and Kirti Kishore Maharana. It has two components - a replica of a Kandarpa Hati (a popular Pattachitra design depicting Krishna Leela where nine women are entangled with each other to form the shape of an elephant) and women artisans of Raghurajpur village in Puri.

“We have tried to show how women in every family of Raghurajpur are empowering themselves with the local craft and also becoming financially independent by selling their products both within and outside the state,” said Sahoo. Maharana added through Kandarpa Hati, that an attempt has been made to depict women as strong as an elephant. The design was approved by the state government following which, it was sent to the ministry’s expert committee for approval.

A team of artisans led by Sahoo, Maharana and a government representative will leave for Delhi for the fabrication of the tableau at Rashtriya Rangasala camp. This year, tableaus from 16 states have been approved for participation in the parade.

