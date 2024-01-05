Odisha's century-old Nilakanth Sagar to be revived in three months

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Jeypore Municipality is set to breathe new life into the century-old Nilakanth Sagar pond, with a sanction of Rs 9.58 crore, which is scheduled for completion well before the upcoming rainy season.

Excavated by the rulers of Jeypore Kingdom to fulfill the water needs of the town’s southern areas, the pond once spanned over an area of 21 acres. However, neglect and pollution have taken a toll on the water body, reducing the area to a large extent.

The pond is now filled with sewage, and overgrowth of wild plants, making it one of the most polluted water bodies in the district. Last year, Rs 9.58 crore was allocated for the rejuvenation of the pond which included complete cleanup of the water body, accompanied by the establishment of parks, plantations, and construction of guard walls.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati recently conducted a review of the ongoing development works at Nilakanth Sagar and directed officials to ensure project completion well in advance of the approaching rainy season.

“The funds meant for the renovation of Nilakanth Sagar has been granted and the development of the pond project is in progress,” said executive officer of Jeypore Municipality Siddharth Patnaik. The pond renovation works will be completed in next three months, Patnaik added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JEYPORE: The Jeypore Municipality is set to breathe new life into the century-old Nilakanth Sagar pond, with a sanction of Rs 9.58 crore, which is scheduled for completion well before the upcoming rainy season. Excavated by the rulers of Jeypore Kingdom to fulfill the water needs of the town’s southern areas, the pond once spanned over an area of 21 acres. However, neglect and pollution have taken a toll on the water body, reducing the area to a large extent. The pond is now filled with sewage, and overgrowth of wild plants, making it one of the most polluted water bodies in the district. Last year, Rs 9.58 crore was allocated for the rejuvenation of the pond which included complete cleanup of the water body, accompanied by the establishment of parks, plantations, and construction of guard walls.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati recently conducted a review of the ongoing development works at Nilakanth Sagar and directed officials to ensure project completion well in advance of the approaching rainy season. “The funds meant for the renovation of Nilakanth Sagar has been granted and the development of the pond project is in progress,” said executive officer of Jeypore Municipality Siddharth Patnaik. The pond renovation works will be completed in next three months, Patnaik added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp