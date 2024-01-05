Home States Odisha

Rahul yatra in Odisha to cover four districts, 341 kms in state

According to a social media post by Jairam Ramesh, general secretary (communication), Gandhi will enter Keonjhar district in Odisha from Jamshedpur and cover Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will cover four districts during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha. The yatra will commence in Imphal on January 14 and culminate at Mumbai on March 20. The route to be taken by Gandhi was finalised at a meeting convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi on Thursday.

Gandhi will be in Odisha for four days during which he will cover 341 km. Jharsuguda was a major stop for Gandhi during the yatra. President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said yatra teams will reach the districts to be covered in Odisha within the next couple of days to assess the situation in those areas. The yatra will be mainly on buses with short stints of padayatras.

Meanwhile, former MP Hema Gamang will return to the Congress fold on January 7 in the presence of Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar. The Congress is planning a big function in the capital city on the day when several former MPs and MLAs are likely to join the party.  The AICC has already given a green signal and discussion has already been held with the state leadership about her rejoining the party.

Sources said former chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir Gamang will also join the party soon at New Delhi. Congress disciplinary committee chairman Santosh Singh Saluja told reporters that the suspension orders will also be lifted from several senior leaders soon to facilitate their return to the party fold.

