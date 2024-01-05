Truck mishap on Dwarsuni ghat claims two lives

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A tanker collided with a tea packet-carrying container on NH-49 at Bangiriposi’s Dwarsuni ghat in Mayurbhanj district, leaving drivers of both the vehicles dead on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicles caught fire immediately after the collision and plunged into a 20-feet gorge.

Despite efforts by the police and firefighters, one driver was burnt alive, while the other was crushed to death. The collision took place at around 7.45 am, when the oil tanker heading towards Bangiriposi and a container moving towards Bisoi rammed into each other. The collision caused a fire on the tank and under its impact, both vehicles fell into the gorge.

According to Bangiriposi IIC Kamalakanta Das, the tanker driver failed to control the vehicle, resulting in the collision. “A team of police and firefighters rushed to the scene, managing to douse the flames. A case has been registered, and the owner of the vehicles notified,” he said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, and an investigation is underway, police added.

The 17 km stretch of Dwarsuni ghat on NH-49 has become a death trap due to its poor condition and narrowness. Despite public demand for widening, and improved safety measures, the NHAI has only undertaken minor repairs, leaving the road prone to accidents.

