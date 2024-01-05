VK Pandian highlights CM Patnaik’s efforts to boost hockey

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian on Thursday highlighted the personal efforts of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to promote hockey at the grassroots in Sundargarh district.

On the second day of his visit to the district, Pandian said the government has taken a number of steps including setting up modern infrastructure to boost hockey in Sundargarh. He also spoke about the successful hosting of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Rourkela.

The 5T chairman attended three public meetings at Rajgangpur, Birmitrapur and Bonai Assembly constituencies and reviewed the progress of various developmental projects. Pandian informed the gathering about the sanctioning of three-degree colleges by the government in the Nuagaon and Kuarmunda blocks of Birmitrapur and Gurundia of Bonai.

In the morning, he visited the Samaleswari temple at Sundargarh town and reviewed the status of the shrine’s development works. He also reviewed the works at the Vedvyas temple at Rourkela and Shiva temples at Ghoghar and Belsara.

Pandian inspected the progress of the road over bridge (ROB) project at Rajgangpur level-crossing which has been taken up at a cost of around `48 crore. The project was stuck for a long time and expedited with the purchase of land after Pandian’s visit to the district nine months back.

The 5T chairman also reviewed the implementation of mega pipe water projects in Kutra, Rajgangpur, Gurundia, Lahunipada, Koida, Nuagaon and Kuarmunda blocks. He took stock of the progress of important bridge projects and synthetic turf hockey training centres at Kuarmunda, Nuagaon and Bisra.

