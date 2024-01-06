BJD expels its Sambalpur panel advisor Pramod Rath for anti-party activities

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Biju Janata Dal on Friday expelled its advisor of the Sambalpur district committee Pramod Rath for anti-party activities. The decision was announced through a circular signed by organisational secretary of BJD Pranab Prakash Das.

The action was taken against Rath for his stand on the establishment of a permanent high court (HC) bench in western Odisha.

Rath had called a press conference reportedly to target the state government over its alleged lack of commitment to the establishment of the HC bench. “I had called a press meet over the establishment of a HC bench in western Odisha. I was warned by the party not to hold the press conference. However, as I chose to go by my decision without paying any heed to the warning, the party expelled me,” he said.

Rath further said, “I am not at all shocked, saddened or worried about my expulsion. I knew that this would happen to me as earlier, many leaders who were vocal about concerns of the public were treated in the same way by the ruling party.”

Two days back, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal placed the responsibility of establishing a new HC bench in the hands of the state government. Rath said Meghwal’s statement has paved way for reigniting the HC bench movement.

Rath also condemned the arrest of lawyers who participated in the agitation for the cause. He alleged that the state government was not paying heed to the HC bench demand by not sending a full proposal to the Union Law Ministry despite repeated reminders.

