BJP’s Odisha unit core committee sets roadmap for 2024 elections

The BJP chief said his party is committed to protect the interests of 4.5 crore people of the state.

Published: 06th January 2024

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The core committee of BJP’s Odisha unit on Friday met at Rourkela to deliberate on the party’s poll preparations and work out a strategy for the 2024 general elections.BJP’s national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal and co-in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar along with the party’s state president Manmohan Samal and senior leaders attended the meeting.  

Samal said in view of the upcoming elections in Odisha, a comprehensive roadmap was chalked out at the preparatory meeting. “After 24 years of BJD rule in Odisha, women, children, elderly persons, students, youths and farmers are feeling insecure amid the total collapse of law and order situation. The anti-people BJD government is only busy in committing social crimes,” he alleged.

The state BJP president further said for the development of Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided around Rs 18.83 lakh crore through different schemes, grants, tax revenue share and cost outlays of Central PSUs in the last nine years. However, the Odisha government has not provided details of the areas in which the money has been spent.

The BJD government lacks sincerity in enhancing farmers’ income. In the name of women's empowerment, self-help groups are being used as vote banks. The chit-fund victims have not yet found justice while mineral resources are looted instead of value-addition, he claimed.

“Why are the farm and tourism sectors going downward and over 1.5 crore job seekers migrating to other states for livelihoods? The state’s culture, tradition and practices have been destroyed, while democratic and constitutional values and systems are getting undermined,” Samal alleged.

The BJP chief said his party is committed to protecting the interests of 4.5 crore people of the state. “All-round development of Odisha is BJP’s priority. The party will not allow Odisha’s self-respect to be lowered.” Samal exuded confidence that the BJP would form a government, both at the Centre and in the state.

Among others, former state BJP president Sameer Mohanty, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and senior party functionaries were present.

