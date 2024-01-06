Home States Odisha

Central University of Odisha to launch UG courses in Basic Sciences

At present, CUO has nine schools of studies under which it provides education in 18 departments including Humanities.

Central University of Odisha, Koraput

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput will start offering four new undergraduate programmes in Basic Sciences from the new academic session of 2024-25 which begins in July.

The motive, Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Chakradhar Tripathi said, is to offer both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in physics, chemistry, biology and zoology. “But we will start with UG courses first,” he added.

Since there are very few colleges in the district and demand for the basic science stream continues to remain high, the university has decided to open the UG courses in the new session and add PG at a later stage. Similarly, another UG course will be opened in physical education. The modalities for fixing the intake capacity in each discipline and faculty requirements are being worked out.

At present, CUO has nine schools of studies under which it provides education in 18 departments including Humanities. Last year, the university opened four-year BSc programmes in Agriculture Science, Dairy Science, and Forest Management and two year PG/MBA Programme in Logistics and Supply Chain Management. “The interview for the new admissions to these four BSc courses and PG/MBA will begin in the next few days,” he said.

Apart from new courses, there will be infrastructure development too. The Ministry of Education has recently sanctioned `400 crore for the university. The VC informed that CUO will use the funds to construct eight new buildings for the university, an auditorium, more hostels, a guest house, classrooms and two stadiums.

