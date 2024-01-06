Chief secy reviews Srimandir Parikrama inauguration plans

By Express News Service

PURI: Reviewing the arrangements put in place for the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama project, chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Friday emphasised on provision of all basic amenities for lakhs of devotees who are likely to throng Puri to witness the grand event on January 17. Jena visited the project site and asked officials of the departments concerned to complete the work on a war footing.

He said all parking places developed by OBCC will be handed over to police before January 8.“Around 120 toilets will be installed at the parking arena in Samang and rest sheds set up along the Malatipatpur-Puri route for visitors. Besides, wash basins will also be fixed near the temple,” he informed. The chief secretary informed us that all buses will be parked at the Malatipatpur bus stand. Other vehicles will be parked at Samang after dropping passengers at the Jagannath Ballav parking lot.

He further said that seven raths carrying ‘kirtan mandalis’ will move across Puri town from January 6 to 15 to spread the word about the inauguration ceremony. “The ‘kirtan mandalis’ will collect white rice and betel nut from households and deposit the same with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for consecration at the Srimandir. GPS will be used to mark the routes and parking places. The event will be live telecast through a large LED screen,” Jena said. Among others, development commissioner Anu Garg, Panchayati Raj secretary Sushil Lohani, collector Samarth Verma and STJA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das were present.

