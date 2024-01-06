Focus on creating level playing field for all, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s policies are aimed at creating a level playing field for all sections of society and ensuring parity for every individual in opportunity for growth in line with sustainable development goals (SDGs), said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Friday.

Launching the district SDG indicator framework of Odisha and the SDG Odisha website paving the way for localisation of SDGs and better monitoring for the achievement of inclusive and equitable objectives at the district level, the chief minister said the goals emphasise the importance of inclusive and equitable development.

Schemes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, MAMATA, Mission Shakti, KALIA, LAccMI, livelihood improvement programme for PVTGs, BASUDHA and many other initiatives directly address the challenges highlighted by SDGs. He said the initiatives have paved the way for enhancing the quality of life for every citizen. The 5T principles reinforce the government’s commitment to leave no one behind.

The chief minister said the new efforts will help monitor progress in precise ways with the district administration serving as a crucial bridge to link the global goals with local communities. This will also give uniformity and help balance our progress, he added.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said the success of SDG goals depends on the ability to monitor progress at a local level. Development commissioner Anu Garg said each department has been provided with a ready reckoner to work on its goals. Besides, there is also convergence of goals among departments and standardised data called metadata. These efforts will enhance the ability to monitor outcomes for each scheme at local levels. Standardised data will ensure better monitoring of local outcomes, she said.

The chief minister also released department-wise ready reckoners, department-wise convergence matrices and mastering Metadata in the Odisha SDG Indicator framework 2.0 series. 5T chairman VK Pandian was present at the programme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s policies are aimed at creating a level playing field for all sections of society and ensuring parity for every individual in opportunity for growth in line with sustainable development goals (SDGs), said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Friday. Launching the district SDG indicator framework of Odisha and the SDG Odisha website paving the way for localisation of SDGs and better monitoring for the achievement of inclusive and equitable objectives at the district level, the chief minister said the goals emphasise the importance of inclusive and equitable development. Schemes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, MAMATA, Mission Shakti, KALIA, LAccMI, livelihood improvement programme for PVTGs, BASUDHA and many other initiatives directly address the challenges highlighted by SDGs. He said the initiatives have paved the way for enhancing the quality of life for every citizen. The 5T principles reinforce the government’s commitment to leave no one behind.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chief minister said the new efforts will help monitor progress in precise ways with the district administration serving as a crucial bridge to link the global goals with local communities. This will also give uniformity and help balance our progress, he added. Chief Secretary PK Jena said the success of SDG goals depends on the ability to monitor progress at a local level. Development commissioner Anu Garg said each department has been provided with a ready reckoner to work on its goals. Besides, there is also convergence of goals among departments and standardised data called metadata. These efforts will enhance the ability to monitor outcomes for each scheme at local levels. Standardised data will ensure better monitoring of local outcomes, she said. The chief minister also released department-wise ready reckoners, department-wise convergence matrices and mastering Metadata in the Odisha SDG Indicator framework 2.0 series. 5T chairman VK Pandian was present at the programme. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp