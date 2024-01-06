Four members of criminal gang nabbed from reserve forest near Tamana village in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam’s Golanthara police on Friday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities. The accused were nabbed from a reserve forest near Tamana village. They are reportedly associates of gangster Kuna Behera.

Police said Kuna’s gang was involved in several loot incidents along the ghat road between Berhampur and Chikiti. After committing the crimes, the accused escaped into the reserve forest where they also poached wild animals and were involved in smuggling of ganja, timber and illegal liquor trade.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said, acting on a tip-off regarding movement of the gang in Tamana, Golanthara police led by the Sadar sub-divisional police officer raided the area and arrested the accused who were identified Purna Gouda (35) alias Chian, Sankar Pradhan (55), Bhalia Mallick (40) alias Abhi and Brundaban Mallick (45).

“Police also raided their hideouts in the reserve forest and seized several incriminating articles including two country-made muzzle loading single barrel guns, 125 live cartridges (65 mm), 10 kg lead splinter balls, 200 gm gun powder besides two deer horns along with skull,” informed Vivek.

The accused were produced in court. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other members of the gang. Police handed over the deer horns to the Forest department after registering a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the SP added.

