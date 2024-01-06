Home States Odisha

Minor boy death in road accident: STA warning for parents

Vehicle registration can be cancelled for 12 months and the juvenile offender will not be issued a driving license until he/she attains the age of 25 years.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police, driving licence

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration.)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A couple of days after a minor boy died after his two-wheeler was hit by a bus in Sambalpur, the State Transport Authority (STA) on Friday cautioned parents that allowing their children to drive without a driving licence is against the rules.  

“Parents/vehicle owners are accountable for juveniles found driving. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, parents/vehicle owners found to be involved in such offences can face imprisonment up to three years with a penalty of Rs 25,000,” said STA.

Vehicle registration can be cancelled for 12 months and the juvenile offender will not be issued a driving license until he/she attains the age of 25 years.

STA has also asked school buses to comply with rules like installing vehicle location tracking devices and keeping fire extinguishers in the vehicles to ensure the safety of children.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minor boy died Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp