Minor boy death in road accident: STA warning for parents

BHUBANESWAR: A couple of days after a minor boy died after his two-wheeler was hit by a bus in Sambalpur, the State Transport Authority (STA) on Friday cautioned parents that allowing their children to drive without a driving licence is against the rules.

“Parents/vehicle owners are accountable for juveniles found driving. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, parents/vehicle owners found to be involved in such offences can face imprisonment up to three years with a penalty of Rs 25,000,” said STA.

Vehicle registration can be cancelled for 12 months and the juvenile offender will not be issued a driving license until he/she attains the age of 25 years.

STA has also asked school buses to comply with rules like installing vehicle location tracking devices and keeping fire extinguishers in the vehicles to ensure the safety of children.

